Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 to leave sustainable sporting, community legacy

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Jens Holm, CEO of the International Masters Games Association, said that the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will leave a sustainable sporting and community legacy, building directly on the historic success achieved by the UAE in hosting the Abu Dhabi 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games, and further strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for major sporting events.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, ahead of the launch of the global event scheduled to take place from 6th to 15th February, Holm said anticipation is high for participation in the Games, amid strong demand for registration to compete.

He noted that the number of participants has already exceeded tens of thousands of athletes from countries around the world, with expectations that registrations will continue to rise until the closing of registration the day after tomorrow. This, he said, positions the event as one of the largest and most significant sporting and community activation events to be held in the Middle East.

Holm added that hosting the Games in the UAE marks the first International Masters Games Association event to be staged in the region, representing a pivotal milestone and a new benchmark in the history of the Games. He stressed that this reflects growing international confidence in the UAE’s advanced sports infrastructure and its proven organisational expertise.