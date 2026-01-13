Sharjah Festival of African Literature opens tomorrow

SHARJAH, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the second edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL) opens tomorrow (Wednesday) under the theme “The African Way”.

Running from 14th to 18th January at Sharjah University City, the festival brings together 20 African writers and 9 Emirati authors in a programme dedicated to celebrating African literature, exploring its narrative transformations and contemporary trends and strengthening cultural and knowledge exchange between Africa and the Arab world.

The five-day festival presents a rich and varied programme that includes 20 panel and discussion sessions examining the present and future of African literature, five poetry evenings, 20 workshops for children and 10 live cookery sessions. Designed as a cultural destination for all members of the family, the festival offers audiences an immersive opportunity to engage with the depth and diversity of African culture across its many dimensions.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, which attracted more than 10,000 visitors and hosted leading African and Emirati writers including Nobel Laureates Wole Soyinka and Abdulrazak Gurnah, the festival continues to consolidate its position as a specialised platform dedicated to amplifying African literature within the Arab cultural landscape and supporting publishing and translation movements.

The second edition places a special focus on literary experiences from Zanzibar, Ethiopia and South Africa, highlighting their dynamic literary scenes, the growth of their publishing sectors and their rich linguistic and cultural diversity. Through an extensive programme of panel discussions, book signings and interactive sessions, audiences are invited to explore written and oral African literary traditions and to engage with questions of identity, memory and history through a literary lens.

The festival’s Emirati guest list includes Dr Sultan Al Amimi, Ameera Bukdra, Fahad Al Memari, Ali Al Shaali, Shaikha Al Mutairi, Dr Afra Atiq, Maitha Al Khayat, Nadia Al Najjar and Nasser Al Dhahri, who will participate in joint discussions and cultural exchanges with African authors.

SFAL 2026 also hosts a distinguished group of African literary figures, including British poet, writer and playwright of Ethiopian heritage Lemn Sissay; Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga; Tanzanian children’s and young adult literature specialist Nahida Ismail; Tanzanian writer and cultural activist Richard Mabala; Rwandan author Scholastique Mukasonga; Nigerian novelist Sefi Atta; Zimbabwean writer and researcher Sifiso Gloria Ndlovu; Nigerian writer and linguist Kola Tubosun; Ugandan writer and filmmaker Dilman Dila; Ugandan author Beatrice Lamwaka; and prominent Ugandan novelist Goretti Kyomuhendo.

The daily programme includes a dedicated Poetry Readings event highlighting poets from East and Southern Africa alongside Emirati voices, complemented by artistic and musical performances that together create a fully immersive cultural experience. The festival also offers cookery sessions that blend culinary arts with storytelling, history and heritage, allowing visitors to watch live cooking demonstrations, learn about the cultural significance of dishes, discover their ingredients and sample distinctive flavours.

As part of its commitment to expanding the festival’s educational impact, the Sharjah Book Authority is organising a university and school outreach programme across the UAE. Festival guests will engage directly with students through lectures, workshops and open discussions, supporting academic dialogue and encouraging emerging writers and researchers.

Children and young adults are at the heart of the festival’s programme, with daily workshops that combine storytelling, visual art, language and performance. These sessions are designed to nurture young imaginations and introduce new generations to African culture through interactive and creative approaches.

The festival also features dedicated spaces for publishers, bookstands for browsing and sales, an art exhibition and a cultural market showcasing handcrafted products, jewellery, textiles and cultural gifts. Special areas highlight cross-cultural craft dialogue, bringing together traditional Emirati crafts such as palm frond weaving, talli embroidery and safifa alongside African crafts in a shared artistic and cultural exchange. Through this integrated programme, the festival reflects its core mission and the Sharjah Book Authority’s vision of strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global centre for dialogue through heritage, culture, literature and knowledge.