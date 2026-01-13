DEWA highlights its key contributions to sustainability, renewable energy at World Future Energy Summit 2026

DUBAI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- During its participation in the World Future Energy Summit 2026, hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is highlighting its key projects and pioneering initiatives in clean and renewable energy, sustainability and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

DEWA’s participation reflects its commitment to driving sustainable innovation and smart technologies in the energy and water sectors and consolidating the UAE’s position at the forefront of global progress in clean and renewable energy.

Visitors can learn about DEWA’s key projects and initiatives at its stand in Hall 5 (Energy Hall) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 13th to 15th January 2026.

DEWA’s stand showcases a model of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the independent power producer model. The solar park’s total production capacity has reached 3,860MW. By 2030, its total capacity will exceed 8,000MW, compared to the original plan of 5,000MW, representing a 60 percent increase. The share of clean energy now exceeds 21.5 percent of DEWA’s total capacity and will reach 36 percent by 2030, compared to 25 percent in the original plan. This will reduce over 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The solar park supports the goals of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

DEWA is also showcasing a model of Al Shera’a, its new headquarters in Al Jaddaf. Set to become the tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building in the world, Al Shera’a is designed to achieve a Platinum rating under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) system and gold rating under the WELL Building Standard. The building will feature an advanced technological ecosystem incorporating the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), alongside cutting-edge renewable energy solutions that ensure exceptional efficiency.

Located within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre serves as a global incubator for innovation in clean and renewable energy. It adopts an integrated, multi-level methodology to present sustainability concepts. The centre acts as a global incubator for the latest green energy technologies and an awareness platform that combines interactive exhibits, comprehensive educational experiences, accredited professional training programmes and strategic innovation initiatives. It empowers professionals and specialists by developing their skills and knowledge and enhancing their leadership capabilities in sustainability and clean and renewable energy. The centre also plays a key role in preparing Emiratis to actively participate in shaping the future of the renewable energy sector.

DEWA’s Research and Development Centre, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, focuses on solar power, smart grid integration, energy efficiency and water. The centre has achieved a milestone in innovation by registering 64 patents, of which 18 have been granted. These patents address various aspects of DEWA’s sustainability efforts and operations, including concentrated solar power, electric vehicles, energy storage, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, 3D printing, energy and water efficiency and data analysis.

DEWA launched the EV Green Charger initiative in 2014 as the region’s first public charging infrastructure network for electric vehicles. DEWA now operates a network of over 1,700 electric vehicle charging points across the emirate, including charging points provided by DEWA in collaboration with partners from the public and private sectors. The EV Green Charger network includes ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box chargers to meet the diverse needs of customers.

At DEWA’s stand, Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, DEWA’s digital arm, is showcasing its integrated security platform, which offers AI-enhanced visual analytics solutions. These solutions provide world-class, highly efficient security services powered by AI and enhance real-time threat detection capabilities.

Moro also showcases its latest cloud computing and Green Data Centre services, which contribute to sustainability and reduce carbon footprint. In addition, Moro is participating exclusively in the FUSE AI platform to highlight its latest AI-powered services that enable organisations to achieve smart and sustainable digital transformation.