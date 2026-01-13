Second edition of the UAE Libraries Forum kicks off

SHARJAH, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, the second edition of the UAE Libraries Forum opened on Tuesday at the Authority’s headquarters in Sharjah.

The forum, organised by the Emirates Library and Information Association, is themed “Libraries Between Artificial Intelligence and the Humanity of Knowledge”.

The two-day forum brings together a distinguished group of local and international experts in library and information science, aiming to strengthen the role of libraries in supporting culture and knowledge and to explore opportunities for digital transformation, innovation and the ethical use of artificial intelligence in library environments.

As part of the forum’s activities, Sheikha Bodour inaugurated the Manuscripts Exhibition, featuring a curated collection of rare manuscripts and historically significant books that reflect the depth of Arab and Islamic intellectual heritage. She also inaugurated the pavilions of participating entities, which showcase innovative projects and services in the libraries and information sector, enhancing cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Sheikha Bodour honoured partners and supporters whose initiatives have advanced the association’s mission and strengthened its institutional presence.