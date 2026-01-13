Hamriyah Free Zone Authority takes part in SteelFab 2026

SHARJAH, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah is participating in the 21st edition of SteelFab 2026, the largest commercial event for the metalworking industry in the Middle East and North Africa, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The event continues until 15th January, with HFZA aiming to showcase its strong value proposition, advanced logistics ecosystem, and innovative investment solutions tailored for investors and companies looking to establish or expand operations within the metalworking and heavy industries sector.

During the exhibition, HFZA highlights the key benefits of setting up businesses in its dedicated industrial manufacturing park, which is home to over 450 companies operating in the fields of steel, welding, and metallurgy.

The authority promotes Hamriyah Free Zone as a leading hub for the steel and iron industry in the Middle East and Africa and a preferred destination for specialised heavy industries.

This positioning is reinforced by the free zone’s competitive advantages, including its strategic location, connectivity to a 14-metre-deep commercial port that supports import and export operations, and the provision of integrated logistics solutions, from storage and cargo handling to full capital and profit repatriation and access to state-of-the-art, competitively equipped facilities.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, stressed that SteelFab 2026 provides a strategic platform for global steel investors to showcase the advantages and investment opportunities the free zone makes available in the field of specialised heavy industries, particularly the iron and steel sector, which has become one of the key pillars of the emirate’s industrial activity.

Al Mazrouei noted that Hamriyah Free Zone offers an integrated environment for companies and investors, combining a strategic location with advanced infrastructure and modern facilities, which contributes to boosting business growth and enhancing the export capacity of companies operating within this vital sector.

He added that over 450 companies are currently invested in the steel sector within the free zone, occupying a combined area of approximately 50 million square feet, representing 16% of the zone’s total 300 million square feet, a figure that reflects the scale and economic impact of this dynamic industry.

He further emphasised that HFZA’s participation in the exhibition is part of its efforts to enhance engagement with international investors and companies and facilitate meetings with leading manufacturers and key players in the global steel industry, with the aim of introducing them to the unique investment opportunities and competitive business environment that Hamriyah Free Zone has to offer.