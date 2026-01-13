RTA to launch pilot school transport pooling initiative

DUBAI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to launch a new pilot initiative on school transport pooling during the first quarter of 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to advance a smart and sustainable transport system and enhance the efficiency of daily mobility for school students, in collaboration with Yango Group and Urban Express Transport.

The announcement follows the signing of two memoranda of understanding by RTA with the two companies to pilot the implementation of the initiative.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, signed the memoranda of understanding on behalf of RTA. Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group signed on behalf of the company, while Dr. Mohammad Al Hashimi, Founder and CEO of Urban Express Transport, signed on behalf of the company.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA, said, “In recent years, a noticeable increase has been observed in the number of private vehicles used to transport students to and from schools, which directly affects traffic flow around school zones. Through this initiative, RTA aims to offer an alternative school transport solution at affordable rates, helping to improve traffic movement and deliver a more efficient daily mobility experience.”

He added, “The pilot initiative will be implemented in accordance with the highest approved safety and security standards governing school transport, and in full compliance with the regulatory and legislative frameworks in force across the Emirate. The initiative will incorporate smart technological solutions for trip management, vehicle tracking, and operational monitoring, ensuring efficiency and service quality for parents and students alike.”

He further explained: “The initiative involves the operation of shared buses serving multiple schools located within defined geographic zones, contributing to faster student arrival times and playing a key role in improving traffic flow around school areas across Dubai.”

He added, “The initiative aims to explore innovative school transport models based on the principle of pooling, supporting better vehicle utilisation, reducing traffic congestion during peak hours, and raising safety and quality standards in student transport services. The initiative also aligns with Dubai’s strategic directions in digital transformation and environmental sustainability.”

He concluded, “The pilot represents a step change towards developing new models for school transport in Dubai. It will pave the way for assessing outcomes, measuring operational and societal impact, and studying the potential for wider rollout in the future, thereby reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility solutions.”

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group, said, “School transport is one of the most complex and congested daily mobility challenges in any city, sitting at the intersection of safety, efficiency, cost, and daily family routines. Through this pilot with RTA, we are introducing a data-driven school transport pooling model that groups students travelling along similar routes into shared buses operating on optimised routes and schedules. By improving route planning, vehicle utilisation, and real-time operational oversight, the initiative aims to reduce peak-hour traffic pressure, enhance service reliability, and deliver a safer, more affordable, and more convenient experience for families.”

Dr. Mohammad Al Hashimi, Founder & CEO of Urban Express Transport, said, "In collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Urban Express Transport is proud to support this strategic school transport optimisation project, which aims to reduce congestion, improve bus utilisation, and enhance the daily travel experience for students. Through innovative approaches such as school bus pooling and flexible services, the initiative contributes to safer, more affordable, and sustainable mobility solutions in line with Dubai’s long-term transport vision."