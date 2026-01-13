Al Hajeri receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, received Maka Botchorishvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Georgia.

Al Hajeri welcomed the Georgian Foreign Minister and commended the steady progress in bilateral relations. The two sides reviewed ongoing projects and discussed new areas of cooperation in key sectors, including food security, education, and tourism, as well as ways to enhance cultural cooperation.

Al Hajeri and Botchorishvili exchanged views on current regional and international developments. In this context, the Georgian Foreign Minister underscored the importance of maintaining political dialogue amid regional and global developments to ensure mutual understanding between the two sides.