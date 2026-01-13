Make it in the UAE 2026 offers incentives, enablers, investment opportunities

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the industrial sector is one of the key pillars supporting the achievement of the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, enhancing sustainability pathways and reducing carbon emissions.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, Fadhel said the ministry’s participation is represented through the Make it in the UAE platform.

He noted that the industrial sector, with its diverse capabilities spanning heavy industries and industries focused on artificial intelligence applications, automation and advanced technological solutions, plays an effective role in reducing costs, improving efficiency and lowering emissions.

He invited local and international investors and companies seeking genuine investment opportunities in the region to participate in the fifth edition of the Make it in the UAE platform, scheduled to take place from 4th to 7th May, 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Fadhel explained that Make it in the UAE 2026 will offer an integrated package of enablers, incentives, investment opportunities and financing sources, in addition to opportunities to form international partnerships. These will enable companies to expand from the UAE to markets comprising more than three billion people worldwide.

He said that as part of its commitment to supporting sustainability pathways, accelerating the transition towards a green economy, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for future industries, the ministry is focusing on enhancing integration with strategic partners from both the public and private sectors.

This approach contributes to increasing industrial productivity and competitiveness, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to boost industrial growth and increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product in support of the Make it in the UAE objectives.

Fadhel noted that the ministry is working to build a competitive, resilient and future-ready industrial ecosystem that provides an enabling and supportive environment for investors and companies. This includes the National In-Country Value programme and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions through technological transformation programmes, enhancing industrial efficiency and increasing the added value of national products.

He added that these ongoing efforts have helped accelerate industrial growth by enabling companies to localise advanced manufacturing, adopt artificial intelligence technologies, strengthen national supply chains, support Emirati talent and consolidate its presence across various industrial fields.