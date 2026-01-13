UAE President meets Prime Minister of Montenegro during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields, particularly in the areas of the economy, trade, investment, and renewable energy, as well as other sectors that support development priorities in both countries.

The meeting also addressed the agenda of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and its importance as a global platform for exchanging insights and expertise, supporting international cooperation in the field of sustainability, and unifying global efforts to confront shared challenges, especially climate change and its impacts.

Both sides affirmed their commitment to continuing to enhance and expand bilateral ties across all fields, with sustainability identified as a key area of focus that serves development goals and benefits both peoples.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Montenegro also witnessed the announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of investment, aimed at strengthening joint cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials from the UAE.