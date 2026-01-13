Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026: Empower supports UAE’s sustainable development agenda

DUBAI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the UAE’s sustainable development agenda through the adoption and promotion of the energy-efficient district cooling solutions. This comes as the country continues to advance national and global efforts to promote sustainability and climate action, coinciding with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026.

Empower highlighted the pivotal role of district cooling systems in supporting the UAE’s sustainability agenda and accelerating national efforts to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency.

“The UAE places strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental conservation, reflecting its pivotal role in mitigating the impacts of climate change. This is demonstrated through the launch and implementation of ambitious national strategies, including the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aim to increase reliance on clean and renewable energy and establish a sustainable development model. This strategic direction has reinforced the UAE’s international leadership in the district cooling industry, driven by long-term investments in advanced infrastructure and facilities operated in line with the highest global standards,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Sustainability is a cornerstone of Empower’s operations and a central pillar of its corporate strategy. The company plays a pivotal role in supporting Dubai’s sustainable future through district cooling systems, which are among the most efficient solutions for space cooling, reducing energy consumption by up to 50 percent compared to conventional air conditioning systems, significantly lowering carbon emissions, and conserving resources while maintaining the highest levels of operational efficiency. Empower also continues to support smart cities and green buildings in Dubai by investing in cutting-edge technologies and innovation to enhance cooling efficiency and long-term sustainability,” added Bin Shafar.

Bin Shafar further affirmed that the growing demand for Empower’s services, amid the rapid expansion of the real estate market and the rising number of new development projects, reflects increasing confidence in the company’s environmentally friendly solutions and their wider adoption.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, ADSW 2026 (Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week) is held from January 11 to 17, 2026, in Abu Dhabi, focusing on accelerating sustainable development under the theme "The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go," uniting leaders to drive action in clean energy, finance, AI, and technology to build a more resilient future.