Carbon intensity per tonne of steel 45% below global average: EMSTEEL

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL Group, said the group is moving steadily to lead the transition towards low-carbon industry and embed sustainability as a core element of its industrial model, building on tangible achievements that have earned it the Diamond Sustainability Label from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the highest level of sustainability integration within core business operations.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the group’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, its largest participation since the event’s launch, Al Remeithi outlined EMSTEEL’s global leadership in figures.

He said the group’s carbon intensity currently stands at 0.67 tonnes of carbon dioxide per tonne of steel, around 45 percent below the global average. He noted that EMSTEEL relies on clean electricity for 86 percent of its operations, with a target of reaching 100 percent by 2030, in addition to capturing around 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually in partnership with ADNOC.

He said the group operates under a clear and approved decarbonisation roadmap with defined implementation phases, explaining that EMSTEEL aims by 2030 to reduce steel emissions by 40 percent and cement emissions by 30 percent, with a long-term objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. He confirmed that the group has already achieved a 30 percent reduction in emissions compared to its 2019 baseline.

Al Remeithi explained that the roadmap is built on established and scalable industrial pillars, including the integration of clean electricity, carbon capture and storage, readiness for hydrogen use, enhanced operational efficiency, and embedding the circular economy within an integrated industrial system.

As part of translating these ambitions into tangible outcomes, he said the group signed two memoranda of understanding with Modon Properties and Mered Developments to expand the use of EMSTEEL’s sustainable steel solutions in major development projects.

He also pointed to the operation of the region’s first green hydrogen facility for sustainable steel production in partnership with Masdar, alongside integrating circular economy principles by reusing steel by-products in cement manufacturing. He noted that the TrueGreen programme provides accurate carbon data and independently verified environmental declarations aligned with the European Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and international standards.

On expectations regarding the impact of global supply, demand and pricing changes on the steel market in 2026, Al Remeithi said the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region continue to demonstrate strong resilience driven by infrastructure projects and sectoral transformation.

He added that the UAE’s clear clean energy pathway enhances EMSTEEL’s ability to produce low-carbon steel at scale and positions the group strongly to supply European markets with products compliant with CBAM requirements and supported by accurate data.

He stressed that EMSTEEL competes globally by offering higher added value through advanced specifications, lower emissions, reliable carbon data and resilient supply chains, noting that the TrueGreen framework plays a pivotal role in providing precise production-level carbon data and independently verified environmental declarations, enhancing compliance and enabling transparent purchasing decisions.