Hamdan bin Zayed meets senior citizens, government employees in Al Dhafra Region

AL DHAFRA, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has met senior citizens and government employees at Al Dhannah Palace in Al Dhafra Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed exchanged views with attendees and reviewed a number of topics related to development efforts and the enhancement of services across the region.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reaffirmed the leadership's commitment to continuing the process of development in the region, and to promoting services to meet the needs of citizens and enhance their quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed further emphasised the importance of advancing the culture of collaboration in the workplace, promoting innovation, optimising resources, and meeting the aspirations of citizens across Al Dhafra Region.