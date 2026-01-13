Masdar's renewable energy portfolio capacity reaches 65GW

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, today announced that its renewable energy portfolio capacity has reached 65 gigawatts (GW), up from 51GW in 2025, marking two decades since the UAE made the strategic decision to invest early in clean energy.

Of the 65GW portfolio, 45GW is operational, under construction, or committed, with a further 20GW of advanced pipeline, placing Masdar two-thirds of the way to its 100GW by 2030 target.

To deliver the next phase of growth, Masdar will deploy an additional US$30-35 billion in equity and project finance by 2030, adding an average of 10GW of new capacity each year. This expansion will be funded through a disciplined mix of equity, green bonds and long-term project financing secured against high-quality assets.

As its portfolio scales, Masdar will maintain a geographically and technologically diversified footprint, with its equity investment split broadly across renewable technologies and weighted toward high-growth, investment-grade markets.

Through long-term partnerships, innovation, and US$45 billion in investment, Masdar has helped drive down costs, increase efficiency, and overcome structural challenges such as intermittency, helping make renewables the cheapest and fastest way to deploy new electricity capacity globally.

Today, Masdar is one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewables worldwide, with platforms for growth in the world’s most commercially attractive, fast-growing energy markets. The company is well-positioned to capture the anticipated growth in energy demand, driven by electrification, economic growth, and the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence.

Masdar’s growth in 2025 was marked by landmark projects and transactions that accelerated its global expansion and strengthened its diversified portfolio.

In the UAE, Masdar and EWEC broke ground on the world’s first gigascale round-the-clock renewable energy project, combining a 5.2GW solar PV plant with a 19GWh battery energy storage system, to provide dispatchable clean power at scale.

In Europe, Masdar completed the 100 percent acquisition of TERNA ENERGY in Greece, strengthened its ongoing partnership with ENEL and Endesa in Spain, completing a €368 million solar PV acquisition, and reached financial close with Iberdrola on the €5.2 billion East Anglia THREE offshore wind project in the United Kingdom, one of the largest offshore wind financings of the past decade.

Masdar’s offshore wind footprint continued to grow with the full energization of the 476MW Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany, marking the first operational milestone in its partnership with Iberdrola in the German offshore wind market.

Beyond Europe, Masdar entered high-growth markets in Southeast and Central Asia, signing agreements for 1GW of projects in the Philippines, a 200MW floating solar project in Malaysia, and Uzbekistan’s largest standalone battery energy storage system at Zarafshan.

In 2025, Masdar further strengthened its balance sheet in 2025 through the issuance of its third green bond, bringing the total issuance to around US$2.75 billion.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of Masdar, said, “Twenty years ago, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took a bold strategic decision to invest in renewables before they were proven at scale. Reaching 65 gigawatts today shows what is possible when visionary leadership sets a clear direction, does not waver, and stays the course. The next phase of growth will be defined by the fusion of energy, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence, creating smarter systems, stronger industries and more resilient economies. Through Masdar, the UAE is helping power that future and driving sustainable human progress around the world.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, “Masdar’s first 20 years have been defined by ambition, discipline, innovation and partnership. Those same attributes will guide us to reach our 100GW target, while providing attractive returns to our shareholders and helping power prosperity for our partners around the world. Global electricity demand is growing fast, and Masdar is perfectly positioned to help meet that demand across some of the world’s most promising and most commercially attractive markets. I am proud of all our colleagues who have played a role in our first 20 years, and I look forward to what the next 20 will bring.”

Since its establishment in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in renewable energy projects in more than 40 countries globally, supporting energy security, economic diversification and sustainable growth worldwide.