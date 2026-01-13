Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed discusses enhancing economic, investment cooperation with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero Group, has met with Jamshid Khodjayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics of mutual interest and explored ways to expand economic and investment partnerships between private sector institutions in the two friendly countries.

Discussions also focused on strategically important sectors, including advanced technology and artificial intelligence, energy and mining, smart digital metering systems, agriculture and other key sectors for both nations.

Both sides highlighted the importance of building existing partnerships and leveraging the capabilities of both countries to pursue joint projects that promote economic growth and support comprehensive and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Vice Chair and Managing Director of 2PointZero Group; Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding; Mohamed Hesham, CEO of ePointZero; and Ali Al Rashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding (IRH).