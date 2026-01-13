UAE President confers Order of Zayed on Albanian Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today conferred the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest civilian honour, on His Excellency Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania.

The award recognises His Excellency’s efforts to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Albania.

The honour was presented during His Highness’ reception of the Albanian Prime Minister at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. His Excellency is visiting the UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

Prime Minister Edi Rama thanked the UAE President for the warm welcome and expressed his pride at receiving the Order of Zayed, an award which reflects the strength of the two countries’ friendship and their shared commitment to mutual respect and common interests.

The two sides also held discussions exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of the economy, investment, and sustainability. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing these ties, especially in priority sectors that support their sustainable development efforts.

The meeting also addressed topics on the agenda of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and their importance in fostering international cooperation and raising awareness of sustainability challenges.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.