Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Silal partner to enhance energy, water efficiency in agriculture

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and Silal, Abu Dhabi’s leading agri-food and technology company, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in advancing sustainable energy and water management as part of the Emirate’s broader vision to transition to a more sustainable and resource-efficient agriculture sector.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, and Dhafer Rashed Al Qasimi, Group Chief

Executive Officer of Silal Group, during a ceremony at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

Eng. Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Energy Efficiency Sector at the Department of Energy, said: “This partnership with Silal reflects Abu Dhabi’s holistic approach to sustainability one that connects energy, water, and food systems to deliver long-term resilience and value to our communities. By integrating clean technologies and smart solutions into agriculture, we are advancing the Emirate’s leadership in resource efficiency and ensuring that our food systems are resilient for the future.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Shamal Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Silal Innovation Oasis, said: “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy advances the Food, Water, and Energy Nexus by enhancing water and energy efficiency through smart irrigation and data-driven management, accelerating innovation in clean energy and AgriTech solutions, including solar power, low-energy desalination, and AI optimization and strengthening policy alignment and institutional collaboration to deliver scalable, sustainable impact for Abu Dhabi’s agricultural sector.”

The collaboration aims to boost energy and water efficiency through smart irrigation, renewable energy, and data-driven solutions that improve productivity and cut resource use, helping to meeting Abu Dhabi’s Clean Energy Targets 2035 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals.

Under the MoU, both parties will work together to apply clean energy and agri-tech innovations across the resource-efficient agricultural sector including solar-powered farm systems, AI-based water management, low-energy desalination, and optimised energy use. The partnership will drive policy integration as part of Abu Dhabi’s water–energy–food nexus through pilot projects, knowledge exchange and digital platforms that connect resource data with farm performance to support decision-making.

The partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainable growth and supports initiatives including UAE Net Zero 2050 and the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy 2023. By aligning expertise in energy regulation and agri-tech innovation, the MoU paves the way for joint frameworks and pilot programs that enhance efficiency, resilience, and sustainability resource-efficient agricultural sector.