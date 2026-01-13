UAE President presents Mohammed bin Rashid with photo album documenting shared journey, milestones in service of nation

ABU DHABI, January 13, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness the President gifted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid a signed commemorative photo album highlighting key moments from their shared journey in service of the UAE and its record of achievement. The gesture marked 20 years of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid leading the federal government.

In a message inscribed in the album, His Highness the President expressed his pride in working alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid throughout this blessed journey, praising his inspirational and exceptional leadership.

His Highness wrote: "My brother and lifelong companion, I present to you this album, which records highlights from our shared journey in service of the UAE and proud moments of national achievement. I pray to God to bless you with continued good health and wellbeing to carry on your work and accomplishments for the sake of the UAE and its people."

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman & Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, senior officials and state guests.