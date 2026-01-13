Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship arrives in Gaza; aid distribution begins

GAZA, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- All consignments from the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship have arrived in the Gaza Strip, carrying more than 7,300 tonnes of diverse relief aid, which will be distributed across various areas of the Strip to support its residents and help them cope with difficult humanitarian conditions.

The ship represents a renewed message of solidarity from the United Arab Emirates with the people of Gaza, reflecting the country’s steadfast commitment to extending assistance to the Palestinian people, enabling them to meet their basic needs, overcome the hardships they face, and create conditions conducive to restoring normal life.

Since the ship’s arrival, around 40,000 families have benefited from its aid. Distribution operations are continuing progressively as additional convoys and trucks enter the Strip through several organised relief missions, covering camps, shelters and families across all areas of Gaza.

The cargo includes essential food assistance to meet urgent needs in Gaza, notably 10 million meals provided by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance food security and support Gaza’s population.

The aid also comprises food supplies, winter clothing, tents and shelter materials, in addition to nutritional supplements for children and women, in response to the escalating humanitarian needs in the territory.

The ship departed from Khalifa Port (KIZAD) as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, within the framework of the UAE’s continued humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip.