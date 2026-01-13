Hazza bin Zayed visits Nayel Rashed Saif Al Shamsi

AL AIN, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Nayel Rashed Saif Al Shamsi.

Al Shamsi and members of his family, along with those in attendance, warmly welcomed the visit of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing their deep appreciation and pride in the visit, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to direct engagement with citizens, attentiveness to their wellbeing, and gaining first-hand insight into their needs.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza engaged in cordial conversations with Al Shamsi and his family, reflecting the deep-rooted bonds between the leadership and the people, and underscoring an enduring commitment to strengthening social cohesion and unity between leadership and society.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the resolve of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reinforce the foundations of national unity and cohesion, and to promote the values of loyalty and belonging, stemming from a firm belief that societal unity and solidarity form the cornerstone of the nation’s continued progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was accompanied, during this visit, by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.