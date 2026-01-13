Abdullah bin Zayed, South African Minister of International Relations & Cooperation discuss enhancing ties

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, on the sidelines of his participation as part of his country’s delegation at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across a number of sectors, including economic, trade and investment fields, with the UAE top diplomat affirming the depth of the friendly relations that bind the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah further underscored the UAE keenness to capitalise on all available opportunities to advance cooperation in support of the two countries’ plans to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The discussion also covered a range of regional and global developments, with both parties exchanging perspectives on matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.