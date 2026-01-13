Abdullah bin Zayed meets Uzbek Deputy PM on sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The meeting reviewed the strategic partnership between the two nations, exploring ways to deepen cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability.

Discussions also touched on key topics on the agenda of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 and its role as a global platform for advancing international cooperation in sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the growing relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan, highlighting the shared commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation in areas that support development priorities and sustainable economic prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on current regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.