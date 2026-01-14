Sharjah–India Business Roundtable boosts economic, investment cooperation

SHARJAH, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in collaboration with the Indian Business and Professional Council in Sharjah, organised the Sharjah–India Business Roundtable, aimed at strengthening economic partnerships between the business communities of the Emirate of Sharjah and the Republic of India.

The roundtable explored new opportunities for investment and collaboration in priority sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and logistics, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional gateway for Indian companies seeking to expand across the Middle East and global markets.

Robust economic indicators reflect the depth of Sharjah–India relations. The emirate currently hosts 21,701 Indian companies in its free zones, in addition to 20,199 Indian companies operating in the mainland market.

Bilateral trade between Sharjah and India reached AED14.39 billion ($3.92 billion) in 2025, supported by the momentum generated by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India, which has significantly expanded trade and investment opportunities since it came into effect in 2022.

The roundtable was attended by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Higher Committee for Economic Integration in Sharjah; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah); Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Founding Committee of the Indian Business and Professional Council in Sharjah; along with number of officials from both sides.

Addressing the roundtable, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi expressed confidence in 2026 being an even more prosperous year for UAE-India trade and relations.

Noting that the latest figures are expected to reflect an 8.5 percent growth in Sharjah’s GDP, he highlighted rising opportunities for the Indian business community to invest in the emirate. He described Indian entrepreneurs as part of Sharjah’s success in achieving high year-on-year growth rates of over 9 percent in sectors such as manufacturing and logistics.

Al Qaseer said, “This roundtable marks the start of 2026 and reflects Sharjah’s focus on strengthening economic cooperation with India, with an emphasis on collaboration, investment opportunities, and long-term partnerships."

Over the past years, Sharjah has recorded steady portfolio growth in its engagement with India, with 102 Indian FDI projects totaling around $2.96 billion and creating over 3,600 new jobs. These figures highlight the confidence Indian companies place in Sharjah and the strength of this partnership across key sectors.