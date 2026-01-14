Over 3,500 players take part in Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The record-breaking Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup wrapped up a thrilling seventh edition as more than 3,500 young boys and girls from across the region and internationally showcased their talent over three days at Zayed Sports City.

The region’s biggest annual youth football tournament welcomed more than 244 teams from 18 countries, including professional clubs, Al Jazira, Baniyas, Al Wahda, Al Ain, Melbourne City, and Manchester City, who competed across eight age categories.

With five age groups for boys and three for girls, 8,000 spectators were treated to a thrilling weekend of competitive football. The eight Cup competition winners were part of a draw to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to a City Football Group club, where they will train and watch a first-team in action.

Boys’ U16s winners Al Seeb were the lucky team drawn from the hat and can now look forward to planning their trip. It was a repeat success for the team from Oman, who won the same age group last year, and were the winners of a trip to Manchester.

Additionally, following a lucky draw, the U14 Girls Plate winners - Singapore’s Resistencia FC - will receive a three-day football clinic from City Football Schools coaches.

For the first time, the tournament expanded to three days to accommodate the increasing demand from teams from around the world, and delivered 2,562 goals in 1,435 matches.

Another expansion for this edition: 44 girls’ teams across three age groups showcased the steady pace at which the girls’ game is growing in the UAE, wider Middle East region, and globally.

Nedum Onuoha, former Manchester City defender and Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup Ambassador, said, “Tournaments like the Abu Dhabi Cup play a vital role in nurturing the next generation of footballers, providing young players with valuable opportunities to learn, grow, and test themselves in a competitive environment."

Simon Hewitt, Head of Football Operations MENA, City Football Group and Tournament Director of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup, said, “The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2026 once again illustrated how football unites people from all over the world. The challenge is now to evolve even further for 2027 - and that process starts now.”