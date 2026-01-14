Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets CEO of Chinese electric vehicles manufacturer BYD

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met today, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and CEO and Co-Founder of BYD, the Chinese manufacturer of electric and hybrid vehicles.

During the meeting, discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in advancing the electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturing sector, supporting the development of an advanced industrial ecosystem that enhances the competitiveness of the national economy through attracting leading global companies to priority economic sectors.

The meeting also reviewed ways to support sustainability efforts and accelerate the transition towards sustainable mobility solutions powered by alternative energy sources, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, while continuing to adopt balanced development models that integrate environmental and economic priorities at local, regional and global levels.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.