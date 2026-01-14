Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens applications for Research Grants Programme

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced that applications are now open for the sixth edition of its Basaer (Insights) research grant programme for 2026. Submissions will be accepted from 14th January to 13th February 2026.

The programme forms part of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s ongoing efforts to support scholarly research in the Arabic language and to encourage high-quality publications that strengthen Arabic’s presence across fields of knowledge, research and creativity.

The ALC invited researchers and creators to submit their applications through the Programme’s official page on its website, in accordance with the approved terms and criteria.

The Research Grants Programme aims to support the writing of scholarly books and encourage Emirati, Arab and Arabic-speaking researchers to submit rigorous research projects that consolidate the status of Arabic as a language of science and culture. It seeks to advance scientific research conducted in Arabic and build a robust knowledge base that enriches the Arabic library while keeping pace with rapid scientific and cultural developments.

Between six and eight research grants are awarded annually under the programme, with a total value of AED600,000. Submissions are accepted across six categories: Arabic Lexicon, Academic Curricula, Literature and Criticism, Applied and Computational Linguistics, Teaching Arabic to Non-Arabic Speakers, and Manuscript Editing.

The research must be written exclusively in Arabic and comprise a minimum of 50,000 words. Submissions must adhere to approved academic standards and present clear theoretical and methodological frameworks, along with a well-defined work plan. Projects must be original, unpublished, and not have received prior support from any other entity.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre retains all print and digital publishing rights to the funded research, whether theoretical or applied, for an indefinite period.

Submissions are evaluated within the programme’s six designated research categories, in line with international assessment standards. Evaluation criteria include scholarly merit and intellectual originality, anticipated impact of the research, alignment with the ALC’s strategic objectives, qualifications and research trajectories of the principal and collaborating researchers, and the project’s contribution to its field of knowledge.

Since its launch in 2021, the Research Grants Programme has awarded 35 grants. Its most recent edition attracted broad international interest, receiving 516 applications from 36 nations, which reflects the growing confidence in Abu Dhabi’s cultural and knowledge initiatives.