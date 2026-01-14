Emirates Council for Balanced Development showcases projects at ADSW

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Council for Balanced Development is taking part in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) with a dedicated pavilion showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of development programmes and projects implemented across the UAE to enhance the quality of life in Emirati villages and promote inclusive, balanced development in rural areas.

The Council’s pavilion provides visitors with an overview of its economic, social, cultural and tourism initiatives, including rural development projects, support for small and medium-sized enterprises in villages, and the empowerment of local industries and rural products, alongside initiatives promoting sustainability and the use of local resources.

The Emirates Council for Balanced Development focuses on transforming rural areas into sustainable economic and tourism destinations through the development of integrated facilities that create new economic opportunities for residents.

This participation reflects the Council’s commitment to highlighting its role in supporting the UAE’s sustainable development goals by improving community services and empowering rural families across all emirates.

Abdulla Al Kaabi, Head of Media and Government Communications at the Council, noted that the pavilion showcases the “Emirates Villages” initiative and its support for productive families, in addition to featuring agricultural and cultural products that reflect the diversity of local heritage.

The pavilion provides an interactive experience through smart display platforms and interactive screens presenting live models of existing projects and future development plans. It also includes a balanced development map, successful examples of emerging producers and productive families, and projects with sustainable economic and social impact.