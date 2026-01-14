Chinese firms showcase solar technologies at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Chinese solar companies showcased new technologies at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, highlighting innovations aimed at improving solar and photovoltaic efficiency, boosting returns on investment and supporting the shift to clean energy.

China’s 9Sun Solar presented mounting solutions for solar panels, including ground and rooftop systems for solar farms, car parks and garages, as well as floating mounting systems. It also displayed mounting components, ground screws, accessories, PV cables and portable energy storage products.

Carina Liu, Head of Marketing MEA for Trinasolar, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company is showcasing integrated energy solutions, not solar panels alone.

She said Trinasolar’s exhibits include high-efficiency TopCon 2-point modules, the Elementor 3 energy storage platform combined with grid-forming solutions to serve data centres in the UAE and Gulf, and tracking systems designed to optimise panel angles in varying conditions, particularly desert environments with strong winds. The company also displayed robots for installation and cleaning to reduce labour needs and costs.

AIKO presented its All Back Contact Cell (ABC) technology, which places electrical connections on the rear of panels to reduce shading losses, increase light absorption and improve conversion efficiency. Its product range includes monocrystalline panels and the STELLAR series for large-scale and distributed projects.

SUNKEAN showcased connection solutions for solar projects, including its Super Jumper SK-TC CU-AL conversion harness, designed to link copper and aluminium across photovoltaic systems from panels and combiner boxes to inverters and junction boxes. It also highlighted its Trunk Connector, an integrated bus system aimed at stable power transmission with fewer cables for large-scale projects.