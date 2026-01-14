Registration opens for 'Dubai Marine Sports Day 2026' to participate in five competitions

DUBAI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Marine Club has announced the opening of registration to participate in the “Dubai Marine Sports Day 2026” event, which it will organise over three days from 16th to 18th January at the waterfront in the Jebel Ali area.

The event will be a comprehensive sports festival celebrating the maritime identity of the Emirate of Dubai and promoting a culture of marine sports and activities within the community.

The event includes five main competitions: the second round of the UAE Modern Sailing Championship; the first round of the UAE Modern Olympic Rowing Championship; the first round of the Dubai Stand-Up Paddleboarding and Kayak Race; the first round of the Kayak Fishing Competition; and the first round of the Dubai Kite Surfing Championship.

The total prize value for the five competitions amounts to AED231,000, to be distributed among the top finishers in each competition.

Mohammed Hareb, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Club, confirmed that “Dubai Marine Sports Day 2026” comes as part of the club’s commitment to developing marine sports, as it serves as a platform that brings together maritime heritage and modern marine sports.

He noted that organising this event annually aligns with the club’s strategy aimed at supporting talent, raising awareness of maritime safety, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination for marine sports.

He added that selecting the Jebel Ali waterfront this year is part of efforts to diversify event locations and reach the widest possible segment of the community.