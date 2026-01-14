Abu Dhabi Customs wins Platinum Award at Global MUSE Creative Awards

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has received the Platinum Award at the Global MUSE Creative Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious international distinctions in marketing and visual creativity.

The recognition was granted for the “Virtual Corridors” project video in the Branded Content category for Products and Services, in appreciation of its comprehensive media content that combines creativity in content management with professional project marketing.

The work reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ ability to transform initiatives, projects, and services into innovative media narratives that effectively reach audiences and highlight institutional value.

On this occasion, Mohammed Al Blooshi, Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing at Abu Dhabi Customs, said that this achievement reflects the success of Abu Dhabi Customs in developing an innovative corporate communication ecosystem capable of delivering professional media content through modern creative approaches that enhance audience engagement.

He added that it supports the vision of providing advanced digital services that elevate customer experience and contribute to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub in the customs and logistics sector.

The Platinum Award represents the highest category within the Global MUSE Creative Awards, underscoring Abu Dhabi Customs’ international standing in the field of creative media and reflecting its success in leveraging the latest advanced visual tools and techniques to enhance audience experience and increase engagement with projects and services, in alignment with strategic visions and objectives, thereby reinforcing its global leadership.

This achievement embodies Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to developing its corporate communication and marketing ecosystem and adopting best practices in media creativity, content management, and project marketing. It supports its strategic directions in innovation and digital transformation and strengthens its position as a leading government entity delivering professional media content with tangible impact at both the local and global levels.

The Global MUSE Creative Awards are a prestigious international platform that honors excellence and innovation in creative design, advertising, digital media, and marketing. They are administered and adjudicated by the International Awards Associate (IAA), a globally recognized organization specializing in the evaluation of creative works worldwide.