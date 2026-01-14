Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from OIC-COMSTECH during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received this morning a high-level international delegation from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation – COMSTECH, headed by Seema A. Khan, at his Majlis in Abu Dhabi, as the delegation participates in the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

During the meeting, discussions focused on prospects for international cooperation in the fields of education, research and development, innovation, and entrepreneurship, within a comprehensive framework that places particular emphasis on climate- and environment-related issues. The dialogue highlighted the importance of adopting sustainable development models that are people-centered and responsive to the evolving priorities and needs of societies.

The meeting also addressed ways to strengthen coordination among international and regional institutions, enhance knowledge and expertise exchange, and build effective partnerships capable of developing practical and innovative solutions to shared global challenges, while linking development pathways with humanitarian and social dimensions alongside economic considerations.

The meeting reflects a broader approach grounded in openness and constructive dialogue, the promotion of multilateral cooperation, and support for initiatives that balance economic development with environmental protection, while reinforcing the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace.

It also underscores the importance of providing inclusive platforms for the exchange of ideas and perspectives, and fostering enabling environments for international partnerships that contribute to innovative and sustainable solutions, particularly in the areas of sustainability, the green economy, and the empowerment of innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers for shaping the future.

The delegation included Eduardo Pedrosa, Executive Director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC); Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Antonio Basilio, Director of the APEC Business Advisory Council; Sergey Kanavskiy, Executive Secretary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Business Council; and Zhou Yiping, Founding Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation.

The delegation also comprised Erik Solheim, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations; William Wang, Chief Representative for the Middle East and Africa of the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation; Dr. Mohamed Bashir Kharrubi, Senior Advisor for the Middle East and Africa at the federation; Kristian Flyvholm, Chairman of the Institute of Sovereign Investors; Amber Sun, Business Manager at the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation; and Tehreem Kanwal, Second Secretary at the Embassy of Pakistan.Members of the delegation expressed their appreciation for the warm reception, emphasising the importance of continuing such engagements that contribute to strengthening international dialogue, expanding areas of cooperation, and building effective partnerships that support global efforts toward sustainable development and addressing environmental and economic challenges through a spirit of shared responsibility.