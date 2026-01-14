Dubai named as permanent opening destination for new global beach volleyball championship ‘Beach World Series’

DUBAI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) has announced Dubai as the permanent opening destination of a new global beach volleyball championship, the ‘Beach World Series’, which will launch for the first time from Dubai in November 2026.

The announcement comes as part of a long-term strategic partnership spanning five consecutive years, reflecting Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for hosting major international sporting events.

The announcement was made during the World Sports Summit, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Dubai Sports Council and FIVB.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, highlighted the growing international confidence in Dubai’s position as a leading global sports destination and its ability to launch and sustain major international events in line with the highest organisational standards.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said, “Dubai’s selection as the permanent global opening destination of a new international championship underscores the success of its vision for developing the sports sector. It also reflects the outcome of continued investment in advanced infrastructure and strategic partnerships with international federations, reinforcing Dubai’s presence on the global sports map.”

Sheikh Mansoor added, “The new international series represents an advanced model for innovative sporting championships. It reflects Dubai’s ability to deliver high-quality sporting events that contribute to the development of sport globally and strengthen its role as a platform that brings together athletes and sports enthusiasts through a fully integrated sporting experience aligned with the highest international standards.”

The MoU was signed in the presence of Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council. The agreement was signed by Guido Betti, Chief Business Officer of Volleyball World, and Eisa Sharif, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council.

The partnership marks the beginning of a five-year collaborative journey aimed at elevating beach volleyball at the global level. Dubai will become the first city in the world to commit to hosting a permanent opening stop of the ‘Beach World Series’, establishing a new benchmark for organising global championships that combine elite sporting competition with an integrated entertainment experience, while highlighting the identity and culture of host cities.

This step establishes an advanced model for beach volleyball championships, combining the highest levels of sporting performance with an authentic beach experience, in a vibrant atmosphere that incorporates audience interaction, music, and accompanying activities.

The ‘Beach World Series’ is scheduled to launch in November 2026, presenting a new model for international sporting events that blends top-level athletic performance with the local culture of each host city, offering athletes and fans an exceptional experience.

The global series will feature a curated selection of ten international sports and entertainment destinations, each contributing its own character and identity to a worldwide journey that celebrates beach volleyball as both an elite sport and a shared human experience.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “We see the ‘Beach World Series’ as a tremendous opportunity for cities and destinations to showcase their identity and soul through beach volleyball, creating unique moments and experiences that can transform how the sport is experienced and celebrated by athletes, local thrill-seekers and bucket-list travellers from around the world.”

He added, “With the significant development Dubai has achieved across various sectors, its world-class sports infrastructure, and its innovation-driven approach, the emirate is laying the foundations for a new era in beach volleyball. This goes beyond sporting competition to deliver a fully integrated beach experience with global appeal.”

Michael Payne, Chairman of Volleyball World, said, “Dubai has firmly established itself as one of the world’s leading tourism, entertainment and major event destinations. In recent years, it has built remarkable sports infrastructure and continues to present a bold and exciting vision for the future of sport. As we upgrade elite beach volleyball’s format, content, presentation and partnership offering, Dubai is a natural founding destination for the ‘Beach World Series’ and a partner that fully embodies the ambition and potential of this new global property.”

Additional host destinations are set to be announced in the coming months, as the ‘Beach World Series’ expands across a range of internationally recognised sports and entertainment locations.