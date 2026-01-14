CBUAE, Bank of Finland strength partnership in financial stability, fintech

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), welcomed Dr. Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland (BoF), and his accompanying delegation to the CBUAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The meeting was attended by Assistant Governors and senior officials.

The visit underscores the commitment of both central banks to key areas, including financial stability, regulatory frameworks, green finance and FinTech development. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation and sharing expertise on supervisory practices, while also exploring opportunities to advance digital transformation and improve cross-border payment systems.

On this occasion, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said, “This visit reaffirms our shared commitment to strengthening international cooperation and exchanging expertise to promote financial stability and innovation. Through close engagement, we aim to establish robust regulatory and supervisory frameworks, accelerate digital transformation, and enhance cross-border payment systems that underpin sustainable economic growth and resilience for both nations.”

Dr. Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland, stated, “We value our dialogue with the Central Bank of the UAE as an opportunity to exchange insights and best practices in areas of mutual interest. We both aim to build secure and future-proof financial systems that support sustainable growth and global stability. Our discussions covered financial stability, regulation, green finance, FinTech and good central bank governance.”