UAE’s current installed renewable energy capacity exceeds 7.7 gigawatts: Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its global position in sustainable energy, driven by a comprehensive national vision and qualitative investments that have accelerated the transition towards clean and renewable energy sources.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, Al Mazrouei said the UAE’s installed renewable energy capacity has now exceeded 7.7 gigawatts. He added that projects currently under development will raise total capacity to more than 23 gigawatts by 2031, reflecting the rapid pace of transformation in the national energy system.

He noted that national investments in the renewable and clean energy sector have surpassed AED190 billion, demonstrating the high level of confidence placed in this vital sector as a key driver of sustainable development and low-emissions economic growth.

Al Mazrouei explained that the UAE has raised its national target for electricity generation from clean energy sources to 35 percent by 2031. He added that the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 has been integrated into the country’s comprehensive energy planning framework, enhancing readiness for a low-carbon energy future.

He pointed out that installed renewable energy capacity in the UAE recorded growth of 117 percent between 2022 and 2025, reflecting the effectiveness of national policies and the accelerated implementation of strategic projects aimed at building a more sustainable and efficient energy system.

Al Mazrouei said national consumption efficiency programmes, led by the National Water and Energy Demand Management Programme launched in 2020, have contributed to reducing more than 14.8 million tonnes of carbon emissions and achieving financial savings exceeding US$2 billion over five years.

He noted that these efforts are part of a national pathway targeting a reduction in energy consumption by 43 percent and water consumption by 50 percent by 2050.

He added that the UAE continues its efforts to achieve its long-term goals for the sustainability and diversification of the energy sector and to accelerate the transition to clean energy sources, noting that the country is the fastest-growing market for clean and renewable energy in the region.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the UAE aims to reach a net zero future by advancing leading technologies and developing and deploying modern solutions to serve the energy sector. He highlighted the country’s significant efforts to position hydrogen as a reliable global energy source, building on its status as a traditional hydrogen producer and the natural resources and technological capabilities that support this strategic direction.