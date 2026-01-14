Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Snap collaborate to launch augmented reality experiences

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, the largest museum of its kind in the Middle East, in collaboration with Snap Inc., is introducing a suite of augmented reality (AR) experiences that transform the museum’s narrative into an immersive journey through the universe and Earth’s natural history.

Drawing on more than 13.8 billion years of scientific discovery, the collaboration brings prehistoric environments, ancient creatures and monumental species to life through Snapchat’s AR technology, offering visitors an innovative and interactive approach to learning.

Using mobile AR and Snap’s next-generation Spectacles, museum exploration shifts from passive observation to active discovery. Each experience is designed to deepen understanding, spark curiosity and enable visitors to engage directly with natural history.

Through world-transformation technology, the museum’s iconic atrium is converted into a lush Jurassic environment, where visitors can explore life-sized representations of Camarasaurus, Barosaurus and Tylosaurus. The experience features prehistoric foliage, dynamic lighting and educational storytelling, allowing multiple users to explore simultaneously. A permanent QR code within the museum enables instant access through Snapchat’s camera.

Visitors using Snap’s next-generation Spectacles will also experience exclusive AR showcases during guided demonstrations, including a full-scale Brachiosaurus appearing seamlessly within the physical space, offering a hands-free and highly realistic window into prehistory.

Among the most immersive educational experiences is a full-scale Blue Whale reconstructed with photorealistic detail. An X-ray mode reveals the whale’s internal anatomy, including its heart, lungs and deep-sea adaptations, transforming complex scientific concepts into accessible visual learning.

Dr Peter C. Kjærgaard, Director of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said the collaboration introduces storytelling and education through engaging and interactive formats. He noted that merging world-class science with advanced AR technology enables visitors to understand the universe and the planet’s past in deeper and more intuitive ways, aligning with the museum’s mission to inspire curiosity and discovery.

Antoine Challita, UAE Country Head for Snap Inc., said the partnership pushes the boundaries of augmented reality by bringing billions of years of history to life, creating an immersive journey that allows visitors not only to observe history but to step directly into it.

The collaboration sets a new regional benchmark for the use of AR in museums, extending learning, accessibility and engagement. Through these permanent experiences, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Snap Inc. are shaping new ways for technology to enrich cultural institutions and redefine the future of interactive learning.