Abu Dhabi Cyber Run & Ride 2026 draws strong community participation

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is witnessing strong community turnout and growing interest in the Cyber Run and Ride 2026, scheduled for 17th and 18th January, reflecting increased engagement with initiatives that combine sport, healthy lifestyles and cybersecurity awareness.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council under the sponsorship of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the event promotes physical activity while embedding digital and cybersecurity awareness in a safe, interactive and community-focused environment.

On 17th January, running races will take place along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, including a half marathon, 10km, 5km and 2.5km distances. On 18th January, non-timed cycling rides will start from Abu Dhabi Cricket Sports Hub, encouraging broad participation in a relaxed and inclusive setting.

A three-day event village will be hosted at the Nation Towers car park on the Abu Dhabi Corniche from 15th to 17th January, featuring community activities and interactive experiences that combine entertainment with educational and technical content.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the strong interest reflects growing awareness of active and healthy lifestyles and enthusiasm for initiatives that combine sport and awareness, adding, Cyber Run and Ride offers a comprehensive model for community events that enhance quality of life and promote digital security through an innovative and interactive approach.

The event is supported by a wide range of partners, including etisalat and EMIRCOM as principal sponsors, with Tissot serving as Official Timekeeper Partner. Other supporters include Burjeel Medical City, Al Masaood Automobiles, Pure Health, Aleria, Al Masaood Equipment, Al Ain Water, Daman, CPX, Open Innovation AI, MOHRR and Tadweer.