SPARK, MEA-Comm partner to drive UAE digital transformation

SHARJAH, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has signed a landmark collaboration agreement with MEA-Comm to accelerate digital transformation across critical government and industrial sectors in Sharjah and the wider UAE.

The partnership aims to enable new public–private partnership (PPP) models that support the transition of key sectors into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Under the agreement, SPARK and MEA-Comm will work with national and international stakeholders to deploy advanced digital solutions, including private wireless networks, industrial Internet of Things infrastructure, cloud-native digital twin platforms, and AI-powered intelligent systems.

These solutions will support transformation across utilities, energy, oil and gas, transport, logistics, ports, manufacturing, and critical communications, enhancing operational efficiency, security, and scalability.

Dr. Fareed Alameeri, Chief Strategy Officer at SPARK, said the collaboration strengthens SPARK’s mission to drive innovation across industries and government, with plans to establish a joint Centre of Excellence focused on talent development and next-generation digital capabilities.

Dr. Abdulhadi Aboualmal, Chief Executive Officer of MEA-Comm, described the partnership as a milestone in delivering practical, high-impact Industry 4.0 deployments across the UAE.