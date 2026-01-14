Pavegen showcases energy-generating flooring at World Future Energy Summit

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- British company Pavegen is showcasing an innovative technology that generates renewable energy from pedestrian footsteps during the World Future Energy Summit, held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Paul Price, Global Head of Marketing and Communications at the London-based company, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that Pavegen has developed an energy-generating flooring system that converts each step on its tiles into electricity. He explained that each step generates between two and five joules of energy.

He added that the company has also launched this year a hybrid product that combines solar power with energy generated from footsteps, enhancing energy output in high-footfall areas such as pavements, entrances, sports facilities, exhibitions and transport hubs.

Price noted that the system produces what he described as micro energy, explaining that while the energy generated by each step is limited and not sufficient to power a home or building, it is suitable for operating low-energy devices such as LED lighting or charging mobile phones via USB ports.

Addressing challenges, Brice said the cost of the system on a small scale can be relatively high, which is why the company is focusing on expanding manufacturing to reduce costs and make the product more competitive.

He explained that the system also functions effectively as a tool for demonstrating corporate commitment to sustainability and achieving net zero emissions goals.

Price pointed out that the UAE has already seen pilot applications of the technology, including the installation of energy-generating flooring at the children’s pavilion at Expo Dubai, where children take part in an interactive experience that generates energy, combining entertainment with education.

He confirmed that the company plans to open an office in the UAE within the next 18 months to strengthen its local presence and expand the application of the system across public spaces and institutions, reflecting its seriousness about investing in the UAE market and developing long-term local partnerships.

Price added that the company’s participation in the World Future Energy Summit aims to explore opportunities to expand the use of the system within the UAE community, stressing that the country provides an ideal environment to showcase such innovations, create engaging and beneficial public experiences, and serve as a platform for developing future partnerships.