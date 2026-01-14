MoHESR grants automatic recognition for degrees issued by 34 UAE-based universities

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced that 34 UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs) have joined the first phase of its automatic recognition initiative.

The move enables graduates of these HEIs to receive immediate recognition of their degrees while contributing to zero government bureaucracy efforts and improving efficiency across the national higher education system.

Since its launch, more than 25,000 graduates have benefited from the service, which will be expanded to include Emirati students studying abroad under Ministry-supervised scholarships, ensuring seamless access to government services from anywhere.

The automatic recognition initiative underscores MoHESR’s commitment to streamlining procedures and accelerating graduates’ transition to postgraduate studies or employment, eliminating the need for additional qualification recognition. It also helps graduates meet government, residency and visa requirements, strengthening their readiness for the next stage of their academic or professional careers.

Ahmad Yousuf Al Nasser, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Higher Education Operations Sector at MoHESR, said, “Linking 34 HEIs in the first phase of the automatic recognition initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the national recognition system through efficient, flexible services that support students and HEIs and align with societal and labour market needs. We continue to expand our HEI network, increasing inclusion under automatic recognition and advancing an integrated, digitally driven system for future service development.”

The initiative is part of the service for recognising qualifications issued by UAE-based HEIs, enabling customers to verify qualifications from Ministry-accredited institutions through an approved QR code that officially confirms recognition in line with established regulations and procedures.

As part of its services, MoHESR offers electronic tools to support qualification recognition, including verification of Ministry-issued recognition and digital reports for qualifications issued from outside the UAE, ensuring data reliability and ease of use for relevant authorities.