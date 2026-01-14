Bodour Al Qasimi reviews heritage hospitality at Al Rayaheen

SHARJAH, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), conducted a review visit to Al Rayaheen Retreat in Khorfakkan as part of Shurooq’s ongoing oversight of its heritage hospitality portfolio.

During the visit, Sheikha Bodour was briefed on a series of refinements implemented across the retreat to enhance the guest journey, improve service readiness, and ensure consistent operational standards.

These improvements were carried out with careful attention to preserving the retreat’s architectural integrity and heritage character, in line with Shurooq’s strategy of balancing modern hospitality with cultural authenticity.

Located in the historic Al Sharq district, Al Rayaheen Retreat offers a refined interpretation of traditional Arabian hospitality across 19 restored heritage houses, ranging from one- to four-bedroom layouts. Each unit offers privacy, outdoor seating, and modern amenities in an authentic setting inspired by the area once known as Freej Al Rayhan, or “the Basil Neighbourhood.” The retreat also features landscaped gardens, dining venues, and access to curated recreational activities in and around Khorfakkan.