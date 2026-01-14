Seven nuclear energy firms participate in Korean pavilion at World Future Energy Summit

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Jinsil Kim, Assistant Manager at the International Affairs Team, Department of Global Cooperation at KAIF – Korea Atomic Industrial Forum, and spokesperson for the Korean Pavilion participating in the World Future Energy Summit as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Weekl, said the pavilion includes seven leading Korean companies operating in the nuclear energy sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit, Kim explained that the Korean pavilion is organised by the Korea Atomic Industrial Forum, noting that the forum is the only association participating in the event and represents more than 500 Korean companies active in the nuclear energy industry.

She said the forum’s role is to represent Korean nuclear energy companies by conveying their views to policy-making bodies and building relationships with relevant countries and international organisations, with the aim of representing the Korean nuclear industry at the global level.

Kim explained that each of the participating companies plays a specific role within the Korean nuclear energy sector, whether in the operation of nuclear power plants or in related engineering, design and technical services.

She noted that some of the participating companies are among the largest in the Korean nuclear energy sector and play key roles in operating nuclear power plants in the Republic of Korea.

Kim added that participation in the summit aims to showcase Korea’s experience in exporting nuclear power plants and to introduce the international community to its expertise in this field.