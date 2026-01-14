MENAFATF Advisory Committee concludes meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Advisory Committee of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) concluded its first meeting of 2026, held over two days on 12th and 13th January in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Hamid Al Zaabi, President of MENAFATF.

The meeting was held within the framework of the UAE’s presidency of MENAFATF and its leadership of the strategic agenda for 2026. It reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening frameworks for combating money laundering and terrorism financing in the region, and to achieving tangible, measurable results that contribute to the resilience of the global financial system, positively impacting the stability, security, and prosperity of states.

The agenda for the first day included visits by the Advisory Committee delegation to the Emirates Institute for Financial Studies and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, highlighting the importance of capacity building, reviewing governance and regulatory enhancement mechanisms, and exchanging expertise.

The second day featured a high-level meeting at the General Secretariat headquarters, during which several items were discussed, including the progress of current working groups and mechanisms to enhance their governance, preparations for the next General Meeting, MENAFATF’s participation in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, as well as other agenda items supporting capacity building and operational efficiency.

The joint UAE–Bahraini Presidency is focusing on translating international standards into tangible outcomes by supporting member states in preparing for mutual evaluations, updating MENAFATF governance, strengthening the role of the Secretariat, expanding regional training, and building the capacities of assessors and technical experts. They also include addressing emerging risks such as virtual assets, financial technology, and artificial intelligence, in addition to enhancing cooperation on asset recovery and improving overall operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the priorities encompass the development of institutional governance frameworks and internal structures within the Group to enhance operational efficiency and Secretariat functions, expanding international partnerships with the Financial Action Task Force, peer regional bodies, and studying the latest trends and risks in digital finance and beneficial ownership transparency, in line with international standards for combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.

MENAFATF continues, under the UAE’s chairmanship, to focus on strengthening regional readiness for mutual evaluations, coordinating efforts among member states, and developing the necessary tools and mechanisms to build a safe and sustainable financial system, supporting the stability of the financial system regionally and globally.