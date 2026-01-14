'Youth 4 Sustainability' announces 2026 cohorts at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), Masdar’s global initiative to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders, has announced it received record applications for its 2026 Sustainability Ambassadors and Future Sustainability Leaders (FSL) programmes.

Announced at the Y4S Forum, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with Abu Dhabi Department of Energy as Principal Partner, Y4S received almost 600 applications for the Sustainability Ambassadors programme, more than double the amount from a year earlier, with 50 young people selected, representing 10 nationalities.

Emirati youth comprised 76 percent of the group. Sustainability Ambassadors, all aged 15-18, take part in expert-led sessions that introduce core sustainability concepts, including renewable energy, the circular economy, sustainable agriculture and sustainability in finance, with Code 4 Climate equipping young people with digital and coding skills that enable them to create climate technology solutions that address real world challenges.

The Future Sustainability Leaders programme provides young leaders aged 19-35 with access to high-level sustainability discussions and opportunities to engage with decision makers and industry experts through structured mentorship. The 2026 cycle received 988 applications, up 32 percent from a year earlier, with 54 participants selected, including 48 UAE residents.

Through mentorship, Future Sustainability Leaders receive guidance from industry professionals and thought leaders, strengthening their confidence and technical understanding, and ultimately improving their future career prospects.

Reinforcing the importance of community and collaboration, Future Sustainability Leaders participate in volunteer initiatives and take part in the Beyond Borders Program, which provides opportunities for cross cultural learning, dialogue and global engagement.

“The record number of applications received for the Youth 4 Sustainability programmes this year shows that young people are eager to play their part in driving the global energy transformation. The Y4S programmes provide them with the skills, networks, and mindset they need to drive sustainable progress, helping them to turn passion into action, and intent into impact, shaping a more resilient future.” said Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar.

The record growth across both programmes underscores rising global demand for sustainability leadership. By combining technical learning, mentorship, and community impact, Y4S ensures young people are equipped to shape a more inclusive and resilient future.

The three-day Y4S Forum at ADSW 2026 is designed to inspire, empower, and prepare young people to lead with purpose and innovation, with a programme that positions the next generation at the heart of sustainable growth.

The Department of Energy is responsible for the planning and direction of Abu Dhabi’s energy sector. Its role includes enacting policies and regulations and developing strategies to ensure an effective energy transition that underpins Abu Dhabi’s sustainable growth, all while protecting consumers and minimising negative impact on the environment.