Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, NFPA collaborate to enhance fire, life safety

SHARJAH, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) announced a strategic alliance to improve fire and life safety throughout the emirate of Sharjah.

The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during an official ceremony held at Intersec Dubai 2026.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Yousif Obaid Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and Jim Pauley, president and CEO at NFPA.

This alliance will prioritise the development of robust education and training programs for fire and life safety professionals, contributing to the enhancement of safety systems throughout the emirate.

Leveraging NFPA’s global expertise, extensive training resources, and recognised certification programs, the collaboration will draw on more than 300 fire codes and standards, as well as insights from the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem. These elements will support the creation and refinement of safety standards tailored to meet Sharjah’s unique requirements.

“At Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, fire and life safety are paramount, and we remain committed to safeguarding the well-being of our people. By collaborating with NFPA, we aim to leverage their 130 years of expertise in managing fire and electrical risks, ensuring that fire safety professionals across Sharjah are equipped with the latest knowledge and tools in line with global standards. This alliance reflects our dedication to continuous improvement and proactive measures to protect lives and property,” said Brigadier Yousif Obaid Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jim Pauley, president and CEO at NFPA, added, “In the urban landscape, fire presents a constant threat, and with ongoing development across Sharjah, including numerous high-rise buildings, it is essential that robust fire and life safety systems are in place to protect the public. At NFPA, we look forward to working alongside the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority to enhance the training and education of fire and life safety professionals across the Emirate. Our aim is to strengthen awareness and implementation of relevant codes, standards, and regulations, supporting Sharjah’s efforts to align safety practices with global benchmarks.”

This collaboration comes at a timely moment, as Sharjah intensifies efforts to address fire safety risks in high-rise buildings. In 2024, under the directive of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate launched a pioneering initiative to replace hazardous cladding materials with fire-resistant alternatives, entirely funded by the government and valued at AED100 million.

The alliance between Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and NFPA is well positioned to complement such initiatives, offering technical expertise and global best practices that support the Emirate’s commitment to proactive, standards-driven fire and life safety advancements.