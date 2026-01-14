SteelFab 2026 launches Middle East’s first AI-powered digital twin for exhibitions

SHARJAH, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- SteelFab 2026, a flagship trade show for the steel and metal fabrication industry, marked a major milestone as the first exhibition in the UAE and the region to adopt AI-powered digital exhibition technology.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition launched AetherEx, a digital twin platform that allows exhibitors to maintain their market visibility and stay connected with global audiences long after the physical show ends.

The new platform enables exhibitors to build and manage their digital booths, showcase products and services efficiently, monitor buyer behaviour, and interact with visitors before, during, and after the exhibition. It further provides customer sentiment tracking and advanced analytics through a central dashboard, delivering actionable insights that help manufacturers assess market dynamics and stay aligned with the latest trends in the steel fabrication sector.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, remarked that the launch of the AI-powered digital twin platform marks a transformative milestone in SteelFab’s journey.

He noted that the initiative reflects Expo Sharjah’s firm commitment to adopting advanced technologies that enhance the experience of both exhibitors and visitors, while positioning SteelFab among the leading specialised exhibitions in the region.

“The platform opens new horizons for connection beyond the event timeline, facilitating continuous interaction with clients, buyers, and major manufacturers. This reinforces Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for innovation in the exhibitions and events industry," Al Midfa added.

Recognised as the Middle East and North Africa’s largest exhibition for the metalworking and steel fabrication industries, SteelFab 2026 brings together more than 600 major local and global brands and 350 exhibitors from 35 countries, across an area of 25,000 square metres.

It showcases the latest machinery, equipment, and advanced metal forming technologies, including welding and cutting solutions, pipe manufacturing, and sheet metal processing, complemented by live demonstrations that highlight the latest technological advancements shaping the sector.

The AetherEx digital platform extends the exhibition’s reach, enabling global buyers and stakeholders to access and interact with exhibits post-event, enhancing engagement and business opportunities.