UAE President meets Serbian President during working visit to UAE as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focused on the economic, investment, development, renewable energy, and sustainability sectors, along with other vital areas that support growth and prosperity in both nations.

The meeting took place as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Serbia.

The meeting was held at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi during His Excellency President Vučić's working visit to the UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of the topics addressed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which serves as a global platform for dialogue and international cooperation aimed at developing effective and sustainable solutions to shared global challenges while accelerating development for a better future for humanity.

At the conclusion of their meeting, both sides affirmed their shared commitment to further advancing UAE-Serbia relations and building lasting economic partnerships that align with development priorities. They also reiterated their determination to realise the aims of the UAE-Serbia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in further stimulating and diversifying both countries' economies.

Following the meeting, His Excellency President Vučić, accompanied by His Highness the President, toured the Zayed National Museum, where he viewed a selection of exhibits that document the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reflect the human and cultural values upon which the UAE was founded. The visit also highlighted the museum’s role in supporting the UAE’s cultural and educational journey and in strengthening the connection between past and present.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials from the UAE.