Ajman Chamber, OCCI - North Al Batinah explore economic cooperation, partnership

AJMAN, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, met Said bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) – North Al Batinah, to explore bilateral cooperation, exchange expertise and best practices, and discuss coordination on participation in major economic events and exhibitions.

The meeting, held at Ajman Chamber headquarters, was attended by Salem bin Ahmed Al Nuaimi, Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Aryani, Board Member of Ajman Chamber, Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, and Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector. The Omani delegation included Dr Ali Salim Al Badi, Head of the Legislation and Laws Study Committee at OCCI, Al Batinah North Governorate Branch, along with several officials.

Al Muwaiji highlighted the strength of relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman and affirmed Ajman Chamber’s commitment to expanding cooperation with OCCI, particularly in investment, trade and joint partnerships. He noted that future cooperation opportunities are promising, supported by competitive economic capabilities, advanced infrastructure and attractive investment incentives.

Al Abri invited Ajman Chamber to participate in the Suhar Investment Forum 2026, scheduled for 4th and 5th February, 2026, in Al Batinah North Governorate. He said the forum aims to strengthen institutional partnerships, promote investment opportunities and support trade growth, with a focus on advanced industries, manufacturing, food production, medical industries and recycling.

The meeting also highlighted the role of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition as a platform for academic cooperation, alongside a presentation on Ajman’s Investment Attraction Working Group and key opportunities in tourism, manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure and recycling.

The discussions concluded with recommendations to enhance integration, partnership, and expertise exchange in franchising and entrepreneurship. Commemorative shields were exchanged at the close of the meeting.