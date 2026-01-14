Saqr Humanitarian Ship begins preparation to support Gaza

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and under the supervision and in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, and in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the foundation today began preparing relief parcels for the Saqr Humanitarian Ship at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre.

The preparations are being carried out in advance of loading the aid onto the ship at a later stage, ahead of its departure to El Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in support of the people of the Gaza Strip.

The parcels being prepared include food supplies, health items, shelter materials and medical supplies, with a total cargo estimated at around 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid. This forms part of the UAE’s integrated humanitarian action framework aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip and meeting the needs of the most affected groups, particularly children, women and the elderly.

The preparation process has witnessed wide participation by volunteers from various segments of society, including citizens and residents, who contributed to packing and assembling the relief parcels, reflecting the spirit of social solidarity and humanitarian cohesion that characterises UAE society.

This initiative comes within the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian approach and the keenness of its wise leadership to continue supporting the Palestinian people in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, translating the values of solidarity and giving that form a core pillar of the country’s humanitarian policy.

The Saqr Humanitarian Ship embodies the integration of national efforts within Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and reflects the pioneering role of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in supporting the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, while reinforcing its active presence in regional and international relief and humanitarian action.