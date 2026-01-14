Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Youth 4 Sustainability Hub at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Hub, a Masdar global initiative that empowers the next generation of sustainability leaders, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 15 January.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed met several members of Y4S and was briefed on the key programmes and initiatives showcased at this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which aim to develop youth skills and strengthen their leadership in advancing sustainability locally and globally through innovative solutions to pressing climate and environmental challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed also engaged in discussions with the organisers of Y4S, commending the important role of their projects and initiatives in educating, training and empowering young people to contribute actively to climate action and sustainability across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of adopting an integrated, sustainable approach to youth empowerment, preparing young people to serve as true partners in shaping the future of sustainability.

He also highlighted the value of leveraging advanced innovations, AI and state-of-the-art technologies to achieve tangible, long-term impact across environmental and energy sectors, locally, regionally and globally.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.

The Y4S Pavilion features panel discussions and open dialogue with leading experts, showcases youth-led projects and innovations, and facilitates collaboration with young talents and sustainability-focused entrepreneurs to establish new ventures. It also attracts senior government officials, business leaders, and experts and specialists in sustainability and climate action, further reinforcing its global role in advancing climate dialogue, knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships.