MoEI assessing technologies to boost energy efficiency in hyperscale data centres: Sharif Al Olama

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), said that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 is witnessing broad participation by leading global companies showcasing the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the field of renewable energy.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Olama said the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is currently focusing on exploring and assessing available technologies to enhance energy consumption efficiency in hyperscale data centres.

He added that the ministry expects to achieve significant savings in energy consumption rates within data centres, which will have a direct positive impact on the UAE’s energy sector, particularly in light of the continued expansion in establishing such centres to support the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

Al Olama explained that the ministry is working in cooperation with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Council to develop mechanisms and standards for classifying hyperscale data centres, including energy efficiency criteria, in a manner that enhances sustainability and ensures optimal use of resources.

He highlighted the importance of improving the efficiency of hyperscale data centres, which show variations in energy consumption due to challenges associated with the cooling systems used.

Al Olama also pointed to the launch by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance, which brings together more than 40 countries as the first international platform of its kind to unite governments, the private sector and international organisations under one umbrella. The alliance aims to double the global rate of energy efficiency improvement to more than 4 percent annually by 2030, in line with international climate commitments and in support of collective action.

He added that the alliance represents a practical platform for exchanging expertise and developing innovative solutions, offering countries the opportunity to benefit from the UAE’s pioneering experience in reducing consumption and enhancing energy efficiency.

He stressed that the UAE’s leadership of this alliance reinforces its position as a globally leading and inspiring country, while providing an attractive environment for partnerships and international investments in the sustainable energy sector.