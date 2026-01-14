UAE expresses solidarity with Thailand, conveys condolences over victims of train accident

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Thailand following the accident involving the collapse of a crane onto a train in the north of Thailand, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Thailand over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.